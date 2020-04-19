'Shine Your Light' digital concert to be held on 50th Earth Day anniversary

Over 40 artistes from around the world are set to unite for the 'Digital Concert – Shine Your Light' to be held on April 22, which is celebrated as Earth Day. The one-of-a-kind concert is being organised by Grammy Award winning composer and environmentalist Ricky Kej with the support from World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), and UNICEF.

The world ensemble includes 44 artistes from six countries, including Grammy Award winners Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Laura Dickinson, Wouter Kellerman, Babba Maal, among others. The initiative aims to bring everyone together as one global community, and help spread the message of kindness, sacrifice and hope, a press release said.

The sixty-minute performance by Kej and the world ensemble will feature eight songs, and launch of 'Shine Your Light' music video, followed by other performances. Supported by Earth Day Network, UNCCD, UN Climate Change, UNESCO MGEIP, One Page Spotlight and the artistes, the concert will ask people to 'Shine Your Light' for a safe, resilient and sustainable world.

April 22, 2020 also marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.