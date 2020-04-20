Left Menu
Development News Edition

Joel Edgerton’s thriller ‘The Unknown Man’ to be filmed in South Australia

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-04-2020 10:22 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 10:22 IST
Joel Edgerton’s thriller ‘The Unknown Man’ to be filmed in South Australia

Crime thriller “The Unknown Man”, starring Joel Edgerton, will start shooting in and around Adelaide, Australia, as soon as the COVID-19 restrictions ease. The movie, originally announced at Berlin’s European Film Market in February, is written and directed by Thomas M Wright, reported Variety.

The movie also feature British actor Sean Harris. The story revolves around Henry (Edgerton) and Mark (Harris), who strike up a friendship after meeting on a plane, with Henry unaware that Mark is actually an undercover officer working to convict him for an unsolved murder committed years ago. The film is be produced by See-Saw Films and Anonymous Content. Edgerton is also serving as a co-producer. The project has a major production investment from Screen Australia with support from the South Australian Film Corporation.

“This is a challenging time for our industry, particularly for crew, but we are gearing up to move straight into production on ‘The Unknown Man’, which will be shooting in and around Adelaide, as soon as is practicable,” said See-Saw Films’ Rachel Gardner. South Australian Minister for Innovation and Skills, David Pisoni, said they aim to give a “much needed kickstart to screen production activity in the state.” “Whilst there is no doubt that the impacts of COVID-19 have created significant challenges for businesses and practitioners in the South Australian screen industry, we are actively investing in the recovery of the sector, looking forward to major projects like this,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Novartis, U.S. regulators agree to malaria drug trial against COVID-19

Novartis has reached an agreement with U.S. regulators to hold a randomized trial of generic malaria drug hydroxychloroquine against COVID-19 disease in 440 hospitalised patients, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday. The decades-old medicine...

Mushfiqur to auction his bat to help in COVID-19 relief efforts

Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has decided to auction his bat, with which he scored a double hundred against Sri Lanka in 2013, to raise funds for the COVID-19 relief work in his country. I am putting up the bat with which...

Positive tests at Afghan presidential palace

At least 20 employees at Afghanistans presidential palace have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a senior government official who asked to remain anonymous because he was not authorized to comment on the subject. It wasnt clear whe...

COVID-19: Many Indian-American doctors in frontline make ultimate sacrifice

Indian-American Dr. Madhvi Aya, who contracted the coronavirus in the line of duty in New York, the countrys COVID-19 epicenter, could only exchange text messages with her husband and daughter from her hospital bed before she lost the battl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020