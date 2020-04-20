Joel Edgerton’s thriller ‘The Unknown Man’ to be filmed in South Australia

Crime thriller “The Unknown Man”, starring Joel Edgerton, will start shooting in and around Adelaide, Australia, as soon as the COVID-19 restrictions ease. The movie, originally announced at Berlin’s European Film Market in February, is written and directed by Thomas M Wright, reported Variety.

The movie also feature British actor Sean Harris. The story revolves around Henry (Edgerton) and Mark (Harris), who strike up a friendship after meeting on a plane, with Henry unaware that Mark is actually an undercover officer working to convict him for an unsolved murder committed years ago. The film is be produced by See-Saw Films and Anonymous Content. Edgerton is also serving as a co-producer. The project has a major production investment from Screen Australia with support from the South Australian Film Corporation.

“This is a challenging time for our industry, particularly for crew, but we are gearing up to move straight into production on ‘The Unknown Man’, which will be shooting in and around Adelaide, as soon as is practicable,” said See-Saw Films’ Rachel Gardner. South Australian Minister for Innovation and Skills, David Pisoni, said they aim to give a “much needed kickstart to screen production activity in the state.” “Whilst there is no doubt that the impacts of COVID-19 have created significant challenges for businesses and practitioners in the South Australian screen industry, we are actively investing in the recovery of the sector, looking forward to major projects like this,” he said.

