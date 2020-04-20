Rachel McAdams says ‘it would be fun’ to play Region George in ‘Mean Girls’ sequel

Left Menu
PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-04-2020 12:06 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 12:06 IST
Actor Rachel McAdams says she would love to reprise her role of Queen Bee of North Shore High School, Regina George, if a sequel to 2004’s “Mean Girl” ever happens. The actor said it would be interesting to see how Regina has turned out be. “It would be fun to play Regina George later in her life and see where life took her,” McAdams said during the "Heroes of Health: COVID-19" livestream. Prior to the actor, her “Mean Girls” co-star Lindsay Lohan has also expressed her desire to come up with a sequel.

“I wanted to come back with a ‘Mean Girls 2’ with the same cast, work with Tina Fey, and the whole crew again. That was really what I wanted, I was excited to do that. But that’s all in their hands, really,” Lohan said on “Lights Out With David Spade” on April 14. Earlier this year, Fey had announced that she is developing a movie adaptation of the "Mean Girls" Broadway musical for Paramount Pictures.

