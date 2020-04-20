'True Detective' creator Nic Pizzolatto wants a shot at Batman

"True Detective," creator Nic Pizzolatto says he hates Batman's portrayal as some "wounded boy" and if he ever gets a chance to work on the character, he would want the Caped Crusader to take on God. In an Instagram post, Pizzolatto revealed why he was interested in the character.

"Batman is the only character in the world I didn't create that I want a shot at. And he's the only piece of geek culture I have an affinity for. Batman's no-kill policy is valid and should always remain. But the policy does not exist because 'killing makes me as bad as them' or some kindergarten bullshit. That never held any water at all. Batman's no-kill policy exists because Batman's real and eternal enemy is death," Pizzolatto wrote. The writer believes what makes Batman interesting is that he thinks about all the possibilities.

But Pizzolatto hates Batman's depiction as "some wounded boy, some man-child who can't get over his parent's death". "He's not an arrested child. He's not the Phantom of the Opera. He's not broken in any way. He's the opposite." He said Batman is a "story of how one human Saint turned a life-defining tragedy into the pinnacle of human achievement and the single greatest humanitarian crusade the world has ever known.

"Batman's superpower is that he thinks of everything. And he has the strongest will of the species. If he had some time to strategize, Batman could credibly defeat God," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.