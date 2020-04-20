Patrick Stewart reveals his lockdown hobby

Veteran actor Patrick Stewart says he is completing jigsaw puzzles to keep himself busy in the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. The "Star Trek: Picard" star shared his hobby in an appearance on "The Graham Norton Show" via Skype alongside his wife, singer-songwriter Sunny Ozell.

Asked how he was spending his time, the 79-year-old actor held up a completed jigsaw puzzle for host Norton to see. "This is one of my finished puzzles as you can see. It's actually framed because I framed them all," he said.

Stewart then showed off another example of his work and said, "Right here is one I just finished and I've got to be so careful because it's loose. This is a Frank Stella painting done as a jigsaw puzzle. This took weeks." "It was very challenging because it's an abstract piece and that's what I spend a significant amount of time doing," he added. The "X-Men" alum also spends his time reading one Shakespeare #SonnetADay during the lockdown to his fans and followers on Facebook and Twitter.

Besides Stewart and Ozell, 41, "Westworld" star Thandie Newton and actor-comic Ricky Gervais also appeared on the episode filmed remotely..

