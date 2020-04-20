Lockdown: Choicest of Hindi literature on Whatsapp by Rajkamal Prakashan

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 17:09 IST
In a unique initiative for Hindi literature lovers, publishing house Rajkamal Prakashan will offer a bouquet of poetry, stories, excerpts from classic novels on readers' Whatsapp during the lockdown due to coronavirus. Calling their initiative a 'food of thought', the group said readers need to just message their name on Whatsapp number – 9810802875 to become a part of a broadcast list and receive a 50-page PDF booklet once every day till May 3.

The country is currently under a lockdown called by the central government in a bid to combat the novel coronavirus, which has so far claimed 543 lives in India. "We have started this initiative considering it as our social responsibility during the current situation. There should be 'food for thought' available for everyone. Downloading ebooks and audiobooks is not convenient for everybody and that is why we have decided to offer this service on WhatsApp," Managing Director, Rajkamal Prakashan Group, Ashok Maheshwari said.

"We will keep sending people their daily dose of literature while they are inside their homes during this lockdown,” Maheshwari said. The WhatsApp service began on April 18 and within two days, more than two thousand people have got on board to receive the daily booklets on their phone, a representative of the publishing house said.

The PDF contains about 50 pages of Hindi literature which includes poems, stories and excerpts from novels. The list of writers includes icons like Munshi Premchand, Fanishwarnath Renu and Jaishankar Prasad, the representative said. The group said it is already conducting Facebook lives since March 22 during which authors, poets, litterateurs, film actors and other artists interact with their readers online.

"So far, more than 90 writers and literature enthusiasts have done their Facebook live for Rajkamal Prakashan Group,” it added..

