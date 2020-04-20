Bob Dylan's handwritten lyrics up for sale

Left Menu
20-04-2020
Legendary musician Bob Dylan's handwritten lyrics for three of his iconic rock songs, including "The Times They Are A-Changin'", are going up for a sale. According to NME, the original manuscripts have been acquired by Moments In Time, a memorabilia company, which is giving an opportunity to fans to buy them online.

"The Times..." is listed for a whopping USD 2.2 million. The other two tracks are "Lay Lady Lay" and "Subterranean Homesick Blues", the listings of which can also be viewed on the company's website.

While "Subterranean Homesick Blues" is marked at USD 1.2 million, "Lay Lady Lay" is priced at USD 650,000. These listings include photos of the handwritten pages, showing Dylan's crossed out verses and words and instrumental notes. Over the last month, the Nobel laureate released two songs, marking his first new, original material in eight years - "Murder Most Foul" on the assassination of US President John F Kennedy and "I Contain Multitudes" referencing Walt Whitman, The Rolling Stones, Edgar Allen Poe and Frank Sinatra.

Dylan's last studio album of original material was 'Tempest', which was released in 2012..

