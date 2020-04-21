Jessica Chastain watched ending of 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire' 3 times

Hollywood star Jessica Chastain says she was so moved while watching the film "Portrait of a Lady on Fire" that she "sobbed" through the last 15 minutes of the film. The 2019 French historical drama is written and directed by Celine Sciamma, and follows a forbidden affair between an aristocrat and a painter commissioned to paint her portrait. It stars Noemie Merlant and Adele Haenel.

The Golden Globe winner said she watched the ending of her "favourite love story" three times. "This film is everything. Definitely a favourite love story. Sobbed through the last 15 min and then rewound and watched the ending 3 times," Chastain tweeted on Monday.

In a reply to actor Kumail Nanjiani's old tweet praising the film, the actor said, "This is everything I experienced. I mourned every scene as I watched the film, knowing that I’ll never experience the 'first time' again." "Portrait of a Lady on Fire" was selected to compete for the Palme d'Or at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. It won the Queer Palm at Cannes, becoming the first film directed by a woman to win the award. Sciamma also won the award for best screenplay at Cannes.

