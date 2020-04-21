Matt Reeves halts production of 'The Batman', also know expected release date

Matt Reeves, director of the movie 'The Batman' starring Robert Pattinson has confirmed that work on the movie has been shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak.

'The Batman' was originally scheduled to release on 25th June 2021 is now postponed to 1st October 2021 due to the production delays, according to a media report by Times of India.

American review-aggregation website for film and television, 'Rotten Tomatoes' has announced the release date of 'The Batman' on Twitter and quoted, "Warner Bros. has officially moved the release date for Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves' #TheBatman from June 25, 2021, to Oct. 1, 2021."

Warner Bros. has officially moved the release date for Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves' #TheBatman from June 25, 2021 to Oct. 1, 2021. pic.twitter.com/pqLXF8GSTK — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) April 20, 2020

While the entire world of entertainment has come to a pause, several shoots have been halted and many films have been postponed. Apart from 'The Batman' makers of 'The Matrix 4' and 'Red Notice' were also forced to suspend their production schedules as preventive measures for the pandemic.

Meanwhile, 'The Batman' will feature stars like Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as District Attorney Gil Colson, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.