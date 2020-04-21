Left Menu
Development News Edition

Matt Reeves halts production of 'The Batman', also know expected release date

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-04-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 14:29 IST
Matt Reeves halts production of 'The Batman', also know expected release date
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@Bat_Source)

Matt Reeves, director of the movie 'The Batman' starring Robert Pattinson has confirmed that work on the movie has been shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak.

'The Batman' was originally scheduled to release on 25th June 2021 is now postponed to 1st October 2021 due to the production delays, according to a media report by Times of India.

American review-aggregation website for film and television, 'Rotten Tomatoes' has announced the release date of 'The Batman' on Twitter and quoted, "Warner Bros. has officially moved the release date for Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves' #TheBatman from June 25, 2021, to Oct. 1, 2021."

While the entire world of entertainment has come to a pause, several shoots have been halted and many films have been postponed. Apart from 'The Batman' makers of 'The Matrix 4' and 'Red Notice' were also forced to suspend their production schedules as preventive measures for the pandemic.

Meanwhile, 'The Batman' will feature stars like Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as District Attorney Gil Colson, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Virus shutdown takes Australian zookeepers out of comfort zone

There are no visitors and staff are worried about safety but that isnt stopping the animal keepers at Wild Life Sydney Zoo from taking on new challenges during the coronavirus shutdown.With social distancing measures keeping workers physica...

Nurses in Ghaziabad hosp demand active quarantine as they are treating COVID-19 patients

Nurses at a hospital here demanded that they be put under active quarantine as they are treating COVID-19 patients. On Monday, they also lodged complaints with the health department that the personal protective equipment PPE being provided ...

Food insecurity rising even before coronavirus: report

Food insecurity was on the rise last year and the coronavirus crisis is likely to further exacerbate the situation, according to the Global Report on Food Crises released Tuesday by the United Nations. It found that 135 million people in 55...

Set up control rooms in assemblies for better coordination between states in helping stranded labourers, students during lockdown: LS Speaker.

Set up control rooms in assemblies for better coordination between states in helping stranded labourers, students during lockdown LS Speaker....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020