Updated: 21-04-2020 20:13 IST
Nikki Bela shows her baby bump on 'Savage' TikTok challenge with fiance, Artem Chigvintsev.
File photo Image Credit: Instagram (thenikkibella)

Retired American professional wrestler, Nikki Bela has shown off her dance moves with her bare baby bump while taking on the 'Savage' TikTok challenge with her fiance, Artem Chigvintsev.

The couple took on the 'Savage' TikTok dance challenge on April 20, and Nikki posted the results on her Instagram. For the video, she rocked a white skirt and matching crop top, which meant that her 24-week, bare baby bump was on full display.

Sharing the video on Instagram Nikki Bela wrote, "nothing like when your man and baby are more savage than you! Lol, Feel like I'm moving my mouth like Mykenna from The Bachelor lol I honestly gave up after a few takes, couldn't get it right!! lol 😜💃🏽🕺🏼👩🏽‍🤝‍👨🏼"

Nikki Bela and Artem Chigvintsev actually first met when she was his partner on season 25 of 'Dancing With the Stars'. They were eliminated during week 6 in 8th place.

While Nikki was on 'Dancing With the Stars', she was engaged to John Cena, so nothing happened between her and Artem. However, they re-connected in 2018, after she and John called off their wedding.

