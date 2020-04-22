Left Menu
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 12:27 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 12:27 IST
Bollywood divas appreciate nature on 50th Earth Day
Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Pooja Bhatt and Bhumi Pednekar (Image Source: Social Media). Image Credit: ANI

As the world celebrates the 50th Earth Day today, Bollywood divas Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sonakshi Sinha, Bhumi Pednekar, and Pooja Bhatt took a moment to appreciate nature and thank mother Earth in different ways. All of the four talented actors took to Instagram to share pictures which marked their connection with nature and the environment.

'Dhak-Dhak' Girl Madhuri posted a video in which she is seen cycling through the lanes of an area with a dense green cover. In the video, the actor is seen sporting a hat to beat the sun as she cycles through a long distance.

Through her caption, the 'Dil To Pagal Hai' actor throws light on the fact that Earth is becoming greener and healthier during the lockdown. "This lockdown has shown us how little nature needs for it to revive & thrive. On the 50th #EarthDay let us all pledge to #DoOurBit by switching off appliances when not in use, plant trees, use fuel & water conservatively," she wrote.

"Together we can build a better world, one we all are proud of!" she went on in the caption. Climate Warrior Bhumi Pednekar who is known for advocating the need for environmental conservation and is also often seen cleaning beaches in Mumbai also took to Instagram and posted her Earth Day poem.

Pednekar posted a sketched picture of herself holding the Earth and penned down the poem in the caption. "Happy Earth Day, Our Earth is our home, It's one of a kind. It shelters many together, Animals & people with the same love and like. It gives us water, food and a land to walk, It gives us air to breathe and the sun for heat. But what am I doing to protect her?" she wrote in the caption.

"You can save water and plant a tree, Say no to single use plastic and make her free. Recycle your things, Don't make more trash, We have really abused her, let's not be rash. I love you Earth is all I can say, every day should be Earth Day #HappyEarthDay #EarthDay #ClimateWarrior," the climate warrior's poem further read. 'Dabangg' girl Sonakshi Sinha posted a picture of herself sitting under the shade of a tree and said that both 'heart' and 'earth' are spelt the same.

"When you realize "heart" and Earth are spelt with the same letters, it all starts to make sense! Happy 50th #EarthDay! #reduce #reuse #recycle #replenish #restore #earthday2020 #earthdayathome," she captioned the post. 'Sadak' actor Pooja Bhatt, on the other hand, posted pictures of chikoo fruits and other plants from her garden.

"Earth-song! Happy Earth-Day all! #earthday2020 #earthdayeveryday #shegivesuslife #wegiveheraday #timetoreflect #andgivemore," she wrote in the caption. Every year Earth Day is observed on April 22 to celebrate the presence of life and nature around the planet. This year marks the golden jubilee of the annual Earth Day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

