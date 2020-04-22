Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rose McGowan to come out with debut music album 'Planet 9'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-04-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 17:05 IST
Rose McGowan to come out with debut music album 'Planet 9'
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Actor Rose McGowan has announced that she will be unveiling her debut music album soon. Titled 'Planet 9', the album consists of eight tracks. The actor has collaborated with the likes of DJ Falcon, underground Parisian duo Punishment, David Sitek, mixer Michael Patterson and Stuart White for the LP.

It will release on music streaming platforms on Friday. "This may come as a shock, but this Friday, April 24th, my album 'Planet 9' is being released on all platforms. I'm not trying to be a pop star, but I did make music that heals in a new way. The link is in bio. If you want to go to a better place, come to 'Planet 9'," the 46-year-old actor said in a post on Twitter.

McGowan also posted a brief statement on her website, explaining the genesis of the album's title. "When I was a small child going through tough times, I created a utopian world in my mind and I named it Planet 9. I felt safe on this invented planet of mine. I also used to wonder what sounds existed on my planet. "As life went on, I forgot about how special my planet was, I forgot I could go there in times of trouble. Six years ago, astronomers found a new planet named Planet 9 — it's the new planet that demoted Pluto to a star. Holy s**t! They found my Planet 9," the actor said. McGowan said she decided to make music to lift the spirits of the people as she believes that art heals.

"'Planet 9' takes you on a very special journey. I am not trying to be a pop star, I will not be performing this album. By using my knowledge of cinema sound design, I carefully created the sounds and words for a better place, an unknown world in our own mind that we can all travel to. "'Planet 9' is an artistic endeavor that I hope will help others meditate in a unique way," the actor added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-Teen activist Thunberg joins Earth Day climate rallying calls

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg joined calls on the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on Wednesday for a combined effort to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and the climate crisis.Dramatic improvements in air and water quality as coronavirus loc...

EXPLAINER-How the EU can finance economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic

The European Union is looking at ways to revive its economy after what is expected to be the 27-nation blocs deepest recession, caused by the coronavirus pandemic. EU leaders will hold talks on April 23. The issue is highly divisive because...

Analysis: Pandemic fallout tracks nation's political divide

Americas entrenched political divide is now playing out over matters of life and death. Republican governors urged on by President Donald Trump, are taking the first steps toward reopening parts of their states economies in the midst of the...

Soccer-PFA disappointed by Southend Utd decision to furlough players

The Professional Footballers Association PFA on Wednesday expressed its disappointment with Southend United chairman Ron Martin after the clubs decision to furlough some of its players due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The League One third tier...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020