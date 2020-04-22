Left Menu
Moon Ga Young heads with her fashionable looks in MBC's 'Find Me in Your Memory'

Updated: 22-04-2020 17:26 IST
Moon Ga Young heads with her fashionable looks in MBC’s 'Find Me in Your Memory'
File photo Image Credit: Instagram (m_kayoung)

South Korean actress, Moon Ga Young is fascinating the viewers with her eye-catching fashion in MBC's 'Find Me in Your Memory'. The drama tells the story of news anchor Lee Jung Hoon (Kim Dong Wook) and his romance with rising star Yeo Ha Jin (Moon Ga Young).

While, Lee Jung-Hoon has hyperthymesia, allowing him to remember all 8,760 hours in a year, she has forgotten some of her most important memories as a psychological defense mechanism.

Through each episode of the drama, Moon Ga Young stunned with her character's unique and stylish wardrobe. Like the rising star that her character is, Moon Ga Young is also stirring up a storm by modeling all sorts of trendy looks the public can not get enough of.

'Find Me in Your Memory' is a love story between a man who remembers every second of his life and a woman who forgot her painful past.

Lee Jung-Hoon works as an anchorman at a broadcasting station. He has hyperthymesia, a condition that allows him to remember nearly every moment in his life. Meanwhile, Yeo Ha-Jin is a top actress. She has forgotten her past.

South Korean television series starring Kim Dong-Wook and Moon Ga-young is premiered on MBC TV at 20:55 (KST) time slot on March 18, 2020.

