Kingdom Season 3 plot, cast revealed, When can we expect official confirmation

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 22-04-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 17:32 IST
Kingdom Season 3 is a highly anticipated horror thriller web television series fans have been waiting since March this year. Image Credit: YouTube / Netflix

If you're waiting for Kingdom Season 3, then you are at the right place. Read the texts below to the latest updates on the imminent season.

Kingdom Season 3 is a highly anticipated horror thriller web television series fans have been waiting since March this year. The South Korean series was positively reviewed, and renewed for a Season 2 that was released on March 13, 2020.

Kingdom Season 3 needs official renewal update. Expecting the official renewal update in just a month after Season 2 aired will not be fair as South Korea is severely combating against coronavirus epidemic and all the entertainment projects have been put on hold. Thus, we need to wait for some more time and as the country recovers, we can expect some official statements on it.

However, Kingdom Season 3 will include Ju Ji-Hoon as Crown Prince Lee Chang, Bae Doona as Seo-bi, Ryu Seung-ryong as Cho Hak-Ju, Kim Sang-ho as Moo-young, Jeon Seok-ho as Beom-pal etc. Some new faces are expected to appear in it.

Kingdom Season 3 will pick up where it ended in Season 2. However, we don't have any confirmed reports from the showrunners. Similarly, we can't expect a trailer for the second season unless it is officially confirmed.

Set in Korea's Joseon period, a few years after the Japanese invasions of Korea (1592-1598), the first season depicts the story of Crown Prince Lee Chang, who becomes embroiled in a coup/political conspiracy and is forced to embark upon a mission to investigate the spread of a mysterious undead plague that has beset the current king and the country's southern provinces. The story starts with a notice on a billboard, claiming the king of Joseon is dead and the crown prince should be crowned immediately as the new king.

Kingdom Season 3 does not have an official release date. But it is expected to keep a gap of 13 to 14 months, similar period maintained between Season 1 and 2.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the web television series.

