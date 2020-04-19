Crash Landing on You Season 2 renewal, release, What latest we know

Crash Landing on You Season 2 is one of the highly anticipated South Korean drama fans have been waiting since mid-February. The success of Season 1 paved the way for another season and South Korean series lovers are passionately waiting for another season. Read further to get more details.

The showrunners have not released official confirmation on Crash Landing on You Season 2 despite gaining excellent viewers' base. However, the show has been successful in gathering millions of fans due to its storyline and amazing performance of the actors.

Fans can now watch the series on Netflix. After watching all the episodes, you will agree that it will injustice to fans and beautiful series if it is not renewed for the second season ever.

Our suggestion to you is to wait for the renewal of Crash Landing on You Season 2. The first season was premiered on December 14, 2019 and continued till February 16, 2020. It is natural for the series creators to take some time for releasing the updates.

On the other hand, we should not ignore today's bitter fact – Covid-19 pandemic. As the world is under lockdown and struggling against coronavirus pandemic, we should not expect any kind of update related to the series from the creators and makers during this critical moment.

Crash Landing on You tells the story of two star crossed lovers, Yoon Se-ri (Son Ye-jin), a South Korean Chaebol heiress, and Ri Jeong-hyeok (Hyun Bin), a member of the North Korean elite and the Captain of the North Korean Special Forces. One day while Yoon Se-ri goes for a short paragliding ride in Seoul, South Korea, a sudden tornado knocks her out and blows her off course. She awakens to find herself up a tree in a forest in the DMZ in North Korea, an area forbidden for South Koreans. There she meets Ri Jeong-hyeok, literally falling into his arms from the tree. Ri Jeong-hyeok eventually gives Yoon Se-ri shelter, and develops plans to secretly help her return to South Korea. Over time, they fall in love, despite the divide and dispute between their respective countries.

Crash Landing on You Season 2 is yet to be renewed and get an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

