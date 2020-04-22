Left Menu
Demi Lovato encourages people to seek mental health help amid pandemic

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-04-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 19:46 IST
Demi Lovato encourages people to seek mental health help amid pandemic
Singer Demi Lovato is urging fans and followers to seek help to tend to mental health issues, especially during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Lovato, who has been vocal about her mental health, recently announced that she is helping launch The Mental Health Fund, which aims to support four organisations dedicated to crisis counselling via text messaging.

According to People magazine, the initiative has already raised over USD 2.5 million. The singer said at a time when people have to self-isolate themselves to steer clear of contracting the COVID-19 infection, it is imperative they didn't feel alone.

"It's so important that people have these lines because sometimes you feel really alone and you don't know where to turn or who to talk to. You're afraid that these thoughts you're having are too dark, and you need guidance. That's where this comes in. It can provide help to people who are struggling," she said. The "Anyone" singer said asking for help is not a sign of weakness. "It's a sign of strength. Oftentimes our society tells us that if we ask for help, we are weak. But the strongest thing someone can do is take that first step in getting help, whatever shape or form that is," Lovato, 27, added.

The singer, who performed her first live gig at this year's Grammy Awards since her highly-publicised drug overdose and hospitalisation in July 2018, said she has been exercising and meditating to stay sane amid quarantine. "I've been exercising and going on walks. I like walking my dogs. I was doing yoga in the beginning but kind of fell off. I'll start that back up again. Meditating... anything that helps you focus and get centred is really good for you.

"Every time I go on my dog walks, I take pictures of stuff in nature. I was just talking to a friend yesterday who's a photographer and I was like, 'I think I'm starting to really like photography!'. That might be a new hobby for me," she said. Lovato recently released the track "I'm Ready" in collaboration with Sam Smith.

