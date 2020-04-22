Left Menu
Development News Edition

Netflix announces release date of 'After Life' Season 2, also know the cast and plot

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 20:45 IST
Netflix announces release date of 'After Life' Season 2, also know the cast and plot
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@NetflixUK)

Netflix has made an official announcement on Twitter about the return of the show 'After Life' Season 2. Ricky Gervais is the creator of the show who has brought this dark comedy to life.

The streaming platform has given the series a release date of Friday, April 24. Like most of the streamer's shows, episodes will be released at once from one minute past midnight PDT. Season 2 will have six 30-minute episodes, and the trailer is also available on the streaming service and YouTube now.

All of the stars of the first season are set to return for another set of episodes. This includes Gervais himself alongside Penelope Wilton (who plays Tony's confidante Anne), David Bradley (Tony's father Ray), and Ashley Jensen (nurse Emma).

In the very first season of 'After Life', Tony's life turns upside down after his partner passes away from cancer. Overwhelmed by feelings of grief as well as sadness, Tony has self-destructive ideas and also falls into depression.

In season 2, we can anticipate Tony to aim to be a far better close friend as well as a colleague to individuals that genuinely appreciate him. His downhearted view regarding the world has actually absolutely changed a bit, which can work in favor of him as he could try to repair his relationships with the people he has actually injured.

With flashbacks, the season might likewise display some heart-warming minutes between Tony as well as his late spouse, Lisa.

'After Life' is a dark comedy and has grown very popular among people. 'After Life' Season 2 came into being after a grand premiere of season 1 last year.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

T20 World Cup could be pushed to 2021 with IPL taking its slot: McCullum

Former New Zealand skipper and IPL franchise coach Brendon McCullum on Wednesday advocated for this years mens T20 World Cup could be postponed to early next year with a rescheduled cash-rich league taking its slot. As far as 2021 womens O...

Avoid gatherings, offer Ramzan prayers from home: Punjab govt to Muslims

Issuing an advisory for safe celebrations of the month of Ramzan, the Punjab government on Wednesday appealed to members of the Muslim community to offer prayers from their homes and avoid congregations due to the coronavirus outbreak. ...

Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner-Smith welcome daughter

Its a girl for British model Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson. According to People magazine, the 33-year-old model and the 41-year-old star have welcomed their first child together, representatives for the couple confirmed.They told th...

Mamata Banerjee violating lockdown norms: Dilip Ghosh

The state BJP on Wednesday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of violating lockdown norms by visiting different areas in the city to urge people to stay indoors while claiming that the state government was not properly tackl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020