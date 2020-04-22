Netflix announces release date of 'After Life' Season 2, also know the cast and plot

Netflix has made an official announcement on Twitter about the return of the show 'After Life' Season 2. Ricky Gervais is the creator of the show who has brought this dark comedy to life.

The streaming platform has given the series a release date of Friday, April 24. Like most of the streamer's shows, episodes will be released at once from one minute past midnight PDT. Season 2 will have six 30-minute episodes, and the trailer is also available on the streaming service and YouTube now.

All of the stars of the first season are set to return for another set of episodes. This includes Gervais himself alongside Penelope Wilton (who plays Tony's confidante Anne), David Bradley (Tony's father Ray), and Ashley Jensen (nurse Emma).

In the very first season of 'After Life', Tony's life turns upside down after his partner passes away from cancer. Overwhelmed by feelings of grief as well as sadness, Tony has self-destructive ideas and also falls into depression.

In season 2, we can anticipate Tony to aim to be a far better close friend as well as a colleague to individuals that genuinely appreciate him. His downhearted view regarding the world has actually absolutely changed a bit, which can work in favor of him as he could try to repair his relationships with the people he has actually injured.

With flashbacks, the season might likewise display some heart-warming minutes between Tony as well as his late spouse, Lisa.

'After Life' is a dark comedy and has grown very popular among people. 'After Life' Season 2 came into being after a grand premiere of season 1 last year.

