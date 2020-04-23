Lady Gaga's next LP 'Chromatica' feature collaborations with Ariana Grande, Elton John

Pop star Lady Gaga has unveiled the track list of her upcoming album 'Chromatica', feature collaborations with veteran music star Elton John, singer Ariana Grande and K-pop group Blackpink. The superstar took to Twitter to post the list of 16 tracks that are part of the much-awaited album, which was last month postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. The LP was scheduled to arrive on April 10 but the singer has promised that she will announce a new date soon.

Gaga has collaborated with Grande for the song "Rain on Me", while she has partnered with her longtime-friend John for the track "Sine From Above". Blackpink, the South Korean girl group, are credited on the track, named "Sour Candy". 'Chromatica' is Gaga's follow-up to 2015's 'Joanne' and the soundtrack to "A Star Is Born" for which she won her first Oscar in 2019. Gaga released the first single "Stupid Love" from the LP late February.

