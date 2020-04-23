Deepika's conversation on mental health with WHO chief put on hold

Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-04-2020 11:56 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 11:56 IST
Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has announced that her conversation with WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on mental health during the coronavirus pandemic has been called off for the moment. The actor was set to discuss mental health issues amidst the coronavirus pandemic with the UN health agency chief on Thursday.

In a statement on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, Deepika said the chat has been "put on hold" due to "highly unavoidable circumstances". "I regret to inform you that due to unforeseen and highly unavoidable circumstances the conversation, 'prioritising mental health during the pandemic and beyond' between Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, WHO and I, schedule for April 23rd, 2020 has been put on hold until further notice," the actor said.

"Having said that, mental health is a very real and valid aspect of this pandemic; one that I hope we prioritise and nurture through these unusual time and beyond," she added. The "Chhapaak" star, who was diagnosed with depression in 2014, had announced on April 19 that she will engage in a discussion with Dr Tedros with the aim to prioritise mental health during the pandemic.

