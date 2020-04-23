TIFF organisers considering going digital amid coronavirus pandemic

The organisers of Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) are not giving up on the possibility of hosting the 2020 edition amidst the coronovirus pandemic as they are mulling about taking the film gala online. The pandemic has forced cancellations of a number of film festivals all over the world and cast a shadow on those held in Cannes, Venice and Berlin as well as Toronto, which is held in late September every year.

In a new interview with Variety, TIFF artistic director Cameron Bailey said it's "full steam ahead" for the event. Though the team have six month to prepare for the 2020 edition, they are discussing the possibility of going online if things worsens. "Postponing is definitely not a possibility on the table right now. (Based on) everything that we are learning, things might get worse in October or November if there is a second wave," TIFF executive director and co-head Joana Vicente said.

She said the team is trying to figure out a way to hold the festival at a time when there are strict restrictions on travel. "We know that there are a lot of industry members and delegates that will not be able to travel to Toronto because they are coming from all over the world," she said. "It's going to be a modified version of the festival. We're going to look at doing some kind of social distancing. Maybe it's not six feet (of separation), but maybe there's a seat in between," Vicente added.

Every year, the festival screens close to 300 films and sees a footfall of hundreds of thousands cinema aficionados. Bailey appeared confident about hosting the festival but added that a final call will be taken in June.

"We are absolutely planning for a public festival and a strong industry component," he said. "We are going to follow what happens with public health guidelines, of course, and that will determine more. We hope that by the middle of June, say, we’ll be able to make a call (as to) which way we are leaning. But we will deliver a festival this year," he added. Vicente said they might hold a "hybrid festival" with a strong "digital component".

"How big that digital component is and what it looks like, we’re still working on that," she added..

