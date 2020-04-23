Left Menu
Cody Simpson appreciates nature by reciting few lines from his book

Reciting a piece from his new book, Australian singer Cody Simpson on Wednesday appreciated the nature's beauty to mark the golden jubilee of Earth Day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 13:12 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 13:12 IST
A still from the video shared by singer Cody Simpson (Image courtesy: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Sported in a black t-shirt, the singer started to recite: "The close you are to the elements, the closer to the source, closer to the authentic original matter, the most spirit-oriented you become." "Swim in the ocean, touch trees, walk on sands, you will feel better," the 'Golden Thing' singer concluded the video.

Taking it to the captions, the artist wrote: "In honour of Earth Day - here's a piece on nature from my new book @princeneptunepoet." He also urged everybody to stay home on this Earth Day.

The 'Flower' singer also stressed the importance to stay indoors, "so we can all enjoy the planet again once the time is right. On the 50th Earth Day, many big names from the entertainment industry took a moment to appreciate nature and thank mother Earth in different ways. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

