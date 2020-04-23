Hulu rounds out cast for 'Mysterious Benedict Society'

Hulu has cast eight actors as series regular for its upcoming show "The Mysterious Benedict Society". The series is based on Trenton Lee Stewart's novel of the same and will feature "Toy Story 4" star Tony Hale in the lead.

Joining him in the cast are actors Ryan Hurst, Kristen Schaal, MaameYaa Boafo, Gia Sandhu, Mystic Inscho, Emmy DeOliveira, Seth Carr, and Marta Timofeeva, reported Variety. The series, which hails from Sonar Entertainment, 20th Century Fox TV and Jamie Tarses’ Fanfare, has been written by Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay. The storu is about four gifted orphans (Inscho, DeOliveira, Carr, Timofeeva) who are recruited by an eccentric benefactor (Hale) to go on a secret mission. Placed undercover at a boarding school known as The Institute, they must foil a nefarious plot with global ramifications, while creating a new sort of family along the way.

Todd Slavkin and Darren Swimmer will showrun the series. They will also serve as executive producers alongside Manfredi, Hay, Tarses and Karen Kehela Sherwood..

