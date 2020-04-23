Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hulu rounds out cast for 'Mysterious Benedict Society'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-04-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 14:45 IST
Hulu rounds out cast for 'Mysterious Benedict Society'

Hulu has cast eight actors as series regular for its upcoming show "The Mysterious Benedict Society". The series is based on Trenton Lee Stewart's novel of the same and will feature "Toy Story 4" star Tony Hale in the lead.

Joining him in the cast are actors Ryan Hurst, Kristen Schaal, MaameYaa Boafo, Gia Sandhu, Mystic Inscho, Emmy DeOliveira, Seth Carr, and Marta Timofeeva, reported Variety. The series, which hails from Sonar Entertainment, 20th Century Fox TV and Jamie Tarses’ Fanfare, has been written by Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay. The storu is about four gifted orphans (Inscho, DeOliveira, Carr, Timofeeva) who are recruited by an eccentric benefactor (Hale) to go on a secret mission. Placed undercover at a boarding school known as The Institute, they must foil a nefarious plot with global ramifications, while creating a new sort of family along the way.

Todd Slavkin and Darren Swimmer will showrun the series. They will also serve as executive producers alongside Manfredi, Hay, Tarses and Karen Kehela Sherwood..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Tom Hanks sends typewriter to bullied Australian boy named Corona

Tom Hanks has sent a letter and a Corona brand typewriter to an Australian boy who wrote to him about being bullied over his name, Corona, Australian television networks reported on Thursday. Corona De Vries, an eight-year-old from the Gold...

Jharkhand HC seeks responses on steps taken to assist needy advocates

The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday asked the Bar Council of India, the state government, and others to file their responses on the steps taken to assist needy advocates across courts in the state. The direction comes days after the Jhark...

AMNS India crude steel production up 5 pc at record 7.23 MT in FY20

Steel maker AMNS India on Thursday said it has produced a record 7.23 MT crude steel registering a jump of 5 per cent during the financial year 2019-20. India-based AMNS India, a JV between Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal and Japans Nippon S...

ICAR identifies 8 new hybrid maize varieties promising for release

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research ICAR on Thursday said it has recognised eight new hybrid maize varieties as promising for release in different seasons and agro-ecologies in the country. These maize varieties have been identified...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020