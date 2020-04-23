Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sometimes you just have to embrace how you look: Taapsee Pannu

Along with a never-seen-before throwback picture, actor Taapsee Pannu on Thursday also shared a noteworthy message about body positivity and self-love.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 15:18 IST
Sometimes you just have to embrace how you look: Taapsee Pannu
The throwback photo shared by actor Taapsee Pannu (Image courtesy: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Along with a never-seen-before throwback picture, actor Taapsee Pannu on Thursday also shared a noteworthy message about body positivity and self-love. The 32-year-old star hopped on to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes picture of hers from an earlier shoot.

Dressed in a blue coloured saree, the 'Mulk' actor is seen flashing a beautiful smile and flaunting her short curls. Taking it to the captions, the actor wrote: "I remember how I was concerned that my short hair won't suit the sarees he makes Coz they r so traditional but he was so nonchalant about it n said we will use your original hair length, colour, texture, everything natural, everything YOU."

The 'Badla' actor later stressed that "sometimes you just have to embrace how you look only then the world will embrace it. Shying away from how you look is never going to help you grow in life." She concluded the post by saying: "The day I accepted my flaws was the day I came into my true self n my flaws helped me get a unique identity."

Lately, the 'Manmarziyaan' actor has been sharing many throwback pictures as she earlier announced on Instagram that she will be posting a series to refresh some memories amid the coronavirus lockdown. Taapsee is currently at home like many other celebrities as the country is under lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

On the margins of Paris, the food bank queues grow longer

The queue for the food bank snaked for hundreds of metres, out of the shuttered marketplace bordered by tower blocks and down the side of a four-lane highway on the outskirts of one of Europes wealthiest cities.In Pariss depressed suburbs, ...

Renault seeks state-backed loan as coronavirus crisis drags on

Renault is in talks with the French government to secure a state-backed loan worth several billion euros by mid-May to shore up its liquidity during the coronavirus pandemic, the French carmaker said on Thursday.Interim Chief Executive Clot...

Lockdown: Export units in Guj cities can resume operations

The Gujarat government on Thursday said export-oriented industrial units located in cities across the state can resume operations if they have received export orders. But, the industrial units situated in coronavirus containment zones will ...

Japanese governor pledges support for Toyota suppliers as production dips

As Toyota prepares to nearly halve production at Japanese factories, a regional governor said on Thursday he would offer 400 billion yen 3.72 billion in emergency loans for small and mid-size companies including Toyotas suppliers. Toyota Mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020