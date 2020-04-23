Left Menu
Development News Edition

Director Prashant Kumar lashes out at S.S Rajmauli for his comment on 'Parasite'

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 22:17 IST
Director Prashant Kumar lashes out at S.S Rajmauli for his comment on 'Parasite'
File photo

'Mithai' director Prashant Kumar lashed out at 'Bahubali' director, S.S Rajmauli for his comment on South Korean dark-comedy, 'Parasite'. In a recent interaction with a TV channel, acclaimed director S.S Rajamouli expressed his views on the Academy Award-winning film 'Parasite' by admitting that he slept through the first half of the film, before turning it off without finishing.

Rajamouli's comment on the movie triggered angry reactions from a section of netizens who took to social media and blasted the ace filmmaker.

Prashant Kumar has written an open letter to Rajamauli and also shared his thoughts on his Twitter handle. Prashant wrote, "S.S Rajmauli slept off while watching Parasite & found it boring and slept off More than anything, Parasite is an original piece of work. Originality deserves respect, especially when it is powerful enough to cut across language barriers, and Parasite has done that, my open letter."

Directed by Bong Joon Ho, 'Parasite' is the first non-English film to get the Best Film Award in the history of Oscars. Portraying the gap between rich and poor in the city of Seoul, the film won a total of four Oscars, including best director and screenplay for Bong Joon Ho and the best international feature.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra reports 778 new coronavirus cases, total reaches 6,427

With 778 new coronavirus cases, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 6,427 in Maharashtra on Thursday, said the states Health Department. Out of the total cases, 840 people have been discharged, added the Health Department. M...

Pak govt using ISI's system to track suspected COVID-19 cases: Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday disclosed that his government was using a system, originally meant to track down terrorists by the spy agency ISI, to trace the suspected coronavirus cases in the country, as the number of the ...

Union Home Ministry rejects Punjab govt's request for opening of liquor shops in state: officials.

Union Home Ministry rejects Punjab govts request for opening of liquor shops in state officials....

COVID-19: Delhi govt sets up panel to frame security protocol for healthcare personnel

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev on Thursday constituted a six-member committee to frame a security protocol for healthcare personnel dealing with COVID-19 cases in the wake of recent attacks on them. A government official told PTI that the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020