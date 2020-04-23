Director Prashant Kumar lashes out at S.S Rajmauli for his comment on 'Parasite'

'Mithai' director Prashant Kumar lashed out at 'Bahubali' director, S.S Rajmauli for his comment on South Korean dark-comedy, 'Parasite'. In a recent interaction with a TV channel, acclaimed director S.S Rajamouli expressed his views on the Academy Award-winning film 'Parasite' by admitting that he slept through the first half of the film, before turning it off without finishing.

Rajamouli's comment on the movie triggered angry reactions from a section of netizens who took to social media and blasted the ace filmmaker.

Prashant Kumar has written an open letter to Rajamauli and also shared his thoughts on his Twitter handle. Prashant wrote, "S.S Rajmauli slept off while watching Parasite & found it boring and slept off More than anything, Parasite is an original piece of work. Originality deserves respect, especially when it is powerful enough to cut across language barriers, and Parasite has done that, my open letter."

Directed by Bong Joon Ho, 'Parasite' is the first non-English film to get the Best Film Award in the history of Oscars. Portraying the gap between rich and poor in the city of Seoul, the film won a total of four Oscars, including best director and screenplay for Bong Joon Ho and the best international feature.

