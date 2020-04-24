Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mark Ruffalo celebrates '13 Going on 30' with sweet message

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-04-2020 12:53 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 12:48 IST
Mark Ruffalo celebrates '13 Going on 30' with sweet message
Mark Ruffalo (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo would like to turn back the time just the way his "13 Going on 30" character Matty wished if only to be in a world where the candy Razzles was enough to make one happy. The romantic comedy, starring Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner, turned 16 on Thursday and Ruffalo took to social media to celebrate the film.

"Happy Anniversary to 13 Going on 30 today! Remember what the world was like when Razzles were all the rage? Missing that time," he wrote on Twitter sharing an image from the movie. The 2004 film revolved around a teenager Jenna who can't wait up to be thirty, a wish that miraculously comes true on her 13th birthday. She wakes up to be a cool magazine editor with Lucy (Judy Greer), a grown-up version of the coolest girl in high school as her best friend but her childhood friend, Ruffalo's Matty, is not by her side. He is a photographer but is estranged from Jenna.

Christa B. Allen, who played young Jenna, also shared a message on her Instagram account. "A little more than 10 years here… but for anyone who might be in their teens feeling a little uncomfortable in their skin… it gets better," she wrote on Instagram.

Allen, 28, reunited with Garner again in 2009's "Ghosts of Girlfriends Past", playing the actor's young version for a second time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

China's diplomats show teeth in defending virus response

From Asia to Africa, London to Berlin, Chinese envoys have set off diplomatic firestorms with a combative defense whenever their country is accused of not acting quickly enough to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. They belong to ...

Alex Rodriguez says wedding plans with Jennifer Lopez on pause due to coronavirus

Baseball star Alex Rodriguez and singer-actor Jennifer Lopez were to marry this summer but their wedding is on hold due to the coronavirus situation. During an appearance on Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the baseball star opened up about ...

Quibi announces satirical news show from British comic Nish Kumar

Short-form streaming service Quibi has commissioned a satirical news show from British comedian Nish Kumar. Titled Hello America, the comedy series is formatted as a typical morning news show, reported Deadline. Kumar will broadcast the s...

RATP boss aims to have 70% of Paris transport network running by May 11

French RATP boss Catherine Guillouard said on Friday the transport authorities were working towards having 70 of the Paris transport network operational by May 11 up from 30 now, ready for when France exits its lockdown.Making sure 70 of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020