KBS drama 'Meow the Secret Boy' now streaming free on 'Viki'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 24-04-2020 15:16 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 15:16 IST
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@Viki)

KBS drama 'Meow the Secret Boy' is now available to viewers in Southeast Asia for free on the American video streaming website 'Viki'. The drama is about an aspiring webtoon artist named Kim Sol Ah (Shin Ye Eun) who has a love-hate relationship with cats and a cat named Hong Jo who can secretly turn into a human (Kim Myung Soo).

The video streaming website has announced it on Twitter:

'Meow the Secret Boy' is a heartwarming drama that has been charming viewers with Kim Myung Soo and Shin Ye Eun's sweet chemistry and the lovable cat actor Baegi.

'Meow the Secret Boy is a 2020 South Korean television series starring Kim Myung-soo, Shin Ye-eun, Seo Ji-hoon, Yoon Ye-joo, and Kang Hoon. Based on the 2009–2010 Naver webtoon of the same name by 'Go A-ra', it airs on KBS2's Wednesdays and Thursdays at 22:00 (KST) time slot starting from March 25, 2020.

Yesterday, on April 23, episodes 19 and 20 of 'Meow the Secret Boy' has been released. The K-drama will finish airing as it will release its final episode on April 30, 2020.

