Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

The news linked to Song Joong-Ki's appearance in South Korea and his instant way to quarantine became viral. Fans immediately started discussing and praising the Descendants of the Sun actor for his decision of keeping himself in self-imposed despite having no positive sign of covid-19 in his body.

Now fans are again excited with Song Hye-Kyo's former husband, Song Joong-Ki as the actor is currently in talk to work in another film. No it's not about the upcoming movie 'Bogota' for which he was in Columbia's capital city, Bogota since the mid of January.

Song Joong-Ki is likely to appear in a new movie soon. Yes, it's true as the 34-year-old actor, with whom Song Hye-Kyo shared screen in Descendants of the Sun, will be starring in 'Season of You and Me'.

According to Soompi, 'Season of You and Me' is based on the story of deceased singer-songwriter Yoo Jae Ha. Due to the global pandemic coronavirus, the filming of 'Season of You and Me' has been pushed back for an indefinite time.

Apart from appearing in 'Season of You and Me', Song Joong-Ki is currently in discussion to play singer-songwriter Yoo Jae Ha in the upcoming film 'The Season of Us', Allkpop published.

"It's true Song Joong-Ki received an offer to appear in 'The Season of Us', which is the story of the late Yoo Jae Ha. He is currently reviewing the offer, but nothing has been decided yet about his future schedule," the actor's label History D&C clarified.

On the other hand, fans of Song Hye-Kyo will be excited to know that the beautiful actress has revealed some facts about herself in a fashion movie for 'Bottega Veneta'.

The 38-year-old actress took to Instagram on March 30 to let her fans and followers know about it.

View this post on Instagram @bottegaveneta 👝@sangsanghun @with.hyunkyoung @halolee7 @ansunghee7 @raymondchae A post shared by Hyekyo Song (@kyo1122) on Mar 30, 2020 at 3:46am PDT

