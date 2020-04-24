Left Menu
Nikki Bella shows her 24-week pregnant belly in recent TikTok video

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-04-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 19:18 IST
Former WWE wrestler, Nikki Bella has shown off her 24-week pregnant belly in her TikTok video with appearances by her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, sister Brie Bella, and her niece, Birdie Bella.

Nikki Bella has shared the video on her Instagram account and wrote, "Get to the couch NOW! All NEW #totalbellas is coming on only on E! Head to my IG story or tik tok to see the full-length version, Birdie and Artem got cut off ❤️"

Nikki, her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, twin sister Brie Bella, and two-year-old niece, Birdie Joe Danielson, showed off their best moves and quick changes all set to 'Don't Rush' by Young T and Bugsey featuring Headie One.

Also, on April 20, Nikki and her former 'Dancing With The Stars' partner and fiancé took on the 'Savage' TikTok challenge and showed off their dance moves to perfection.

Despite the challenges of quarantine, Nikki revealed that she has loved seeing herself at her most natural.

"Goodness, it's pretty amazing to start to see the real, natural you again right? Without all the beauty appointments and makeup every day," said Nikki Bella.

