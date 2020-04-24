BLACKPINK’s music video 'STAY' surpasses 200 million views on YouTube

BLACKPINK's music video 'STAY' has surpassed 200 million views. On April 24 at approximately 6:50 p.m. KST, the music video surpassed 200 million views on YouTube. 'STAY' was first released at midnight KST on October 31, 2016.

'STAY' has now become BLACKPINK's seventh music video to surpass 200 million views following "BOOMBAYAH," "As If It's Your Last," "Playing with Fire," "Whistle," "DDU-DU DDU-DU," and "Kill This Love."

Project group created by 'YG Entertainment', 'YG Family' has shared the information on Twitter and said,"#BLACKPINK 'STAY' M/V HITS 200 MILLION VIEWS @YouTube BLINKs worldwide, thank you so much."

Recently, BLACKPINK's Lisa has shown her charismatic and sultry moves in a new dance cover video On April 20, she shared a dance performance video set to QUIN and 6LACK's 'Mushroom Chocolate' on her personal YouTube channel, 'Lilifilm Official'. The video was filmed by Anthony King and choreographed by Cheshir Ha.

View this post on Instagram With my girl @cheshir_haa A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m) on Apr 20, 2020 at 4:15am PDT

BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment, consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The group debuted on August 8, 2016, with their single album 'Square One', which spawned 'Whistle', their first number-one song in South Korea, as well as 'Boombayah', their first number-one hit on the Billboard World Digital Songs chart.