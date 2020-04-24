Left Menu
Development News Edition

BLACKPINK’s music video 'STAY' surpasses 200 million views on YouTube

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 24-04-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 21:01 IST
BLACKPINK’s music video 'STAY' surpasses 200 million views on YouTube
File photo Image Credit: YouTube / BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK's music video 'STAY' has surpassed 200 million views. On April 24 at approximately 6:50 p.m. KST, the music video surpassed 200 million views on YouTube. 'STAY' was first released at midnight KST on October 31, 2016.

'STAY' has now become BLACKPINK's seventh music video to surpass 200 million views following "BOOMBAYAH," "As If It's Your Last," "Playing with Fire," "Whistle," "DDU-DU DDU-DU," and "Kill This Love."

Project group created by 'YG Entertainment', 'YG Family' has shared the information on Twitter and said,"#BLACKPINK 'STAY' M/V HITS 200 MILLION VIEWS @YouTube BLINKs worldwide, thank you so much."

Recently, BLACKPINK's Lisa has shown her charismatic and sultry moves in a new dance cover video On April 20, she shared a dance performance video set to QUIN and 6LACK's 'Mushroom Chocolate' on her personal YouTube channel, 'Lilifilm Official'. The video was filmed by Anthony King and choreographed by Cheshir Ha.

View this post on Instagram

With my girl @cheshir_haa

A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m) on

BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment, consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The group debuted on August 8, 2016, with their single album 'Square One', which spawned 'Whistle', their first number-one song in South Korea, as well as 'Boombayah', their first number-one hit on the Billboard World Digital Songs chart.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Iran’s ballistic missile launch "of significant concern" - Britain

Britain said on Friday Irans launch of a military satellite using ballistic missile technology this week was of significant concern and inconsistent with a United Nations Security Council resolution.U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calle...

India records biggest single-day spike in coronavirus cases

In the biggest spike in coronavirus infection on a single day, India on Friday recorded 1,752 fresh cases taking the total number of infected people to 23,452 even as doubling rate of the disease improved to 10 days from 7.5 reported earlie...

Coronavirus: Serbian authorities say gyms and hair salons will reopen next week

Authorities in Serbia say gyms and hair salons will reopen next week as part of easing measures against the coronavirus. Epidemiologist Predrag Kon says a curfew this weekend will remain in place despite apparent stabilisation of the situat...

UK to trial drones to deliver medical supplies

Britain will begin trials next week of using drones to deliver medical supplies as part of its response to the coronavirus outbreak, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Friday.I fast-tracked trials to begin next week to carry medical su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020