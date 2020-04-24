Left Menu
Sara Ali Khan cracks 'knock knock' joke with brother Ibrahim to beat quarantine blues

To beat lockdown blues, actor Sara Ali Khan on Friday shared an adorably sweet video shot while playing 'Knock Knock joke' with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Updated: 24-04-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 22:49 IST
Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan(Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

To beat lockdown blues, actor Sara Ali Khan on Friday shared an adorably sweet video shot while playing 'Knock Knock joke' with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The 24-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared the video where she starts the game by saying, " Knock Knock!"

Ibrahim replies, "Who's there?" She says, "Tank"

Ibrahim replies, "Tank, Who?" "You're welcome," Sara then laughingly explains, "Thank You, You're Welcome"

The 'Kedarnath' actor shared another joke saying, " Knock Knock." Ibrahim who is seen sipping juice, says, "Who's there"

She says, "Hwayu." This time Ibrahim gets it and says, "How Are You."

Sara, then laughingly explains, " I am good, how are you?" The 'Love Aaj Kal' star captioned the post as, For now, we all live under a rock. All of us- the nerd. the jock. In the meantime Ibrahim and sister you can mock. While we do our favourite Knock Knock. #knockout"

Meanwhile, the 'Simmba' star keeps on sharing glimpses of her quarantine time to keep her fans updated on her social media. Ahead of the Earth Day, Khan shared her love for mother Earth through a collage of beautiful throwback pictures with exotic natural beauty forming the backdrop. (ANI)

