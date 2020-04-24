Lizzo says she 'got addicted' to seeing herself with makeup

Left Menu
American singer Lizzo is glad to take a break from her glam.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-04-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 22:52 IST
Lizzo (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer Lizzo is glad to take a break from her glam. According to Page Six, the 31-year-old singer opened up to People magazine about how she's reconnecting with herself and building up her self-esteem while social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said, "I think it's cool that we get the opportunity to turn off. My dream is to just take off my nails, not wear makeup and just grow my 'fro out and walk around naked in my own garden."

The 'Truth Hurts' singer continued, "What's been really cool is seeing all of these people who are in glam every single day, not in glam every single day. I think that's f**king sick!" The 'Good As Hell' singer has been sharing videos of herself makeup-free playing the flute in front of her crystals, leading meditation sessions on Instagram Live and encouraging her followers to practice self-love during these difficult times.

It's also given Lizzo an opportunity to reflect on her own body image. She shared, "I think I've been in makeup every single day of my life for the last six months. We get addicted to seeing ourselves really dolled up. I had a few days off in Brazil back in February where I wasn't in makeup and I remember being like, 'Yo why am I so ugly to myself right now?'" The 'Fitness' crooner continued, "It's because I got addicted, used to seeing my face with contour. I never thought that would happen because I'm such an earthy bitch, I can go days without makeup!'" (ANI)

