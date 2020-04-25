Diego Luna's 'Rogue One' spinoff series adds Genevieve O'Reilly and Denise Gough

Actors Genevieve O'Reilly and Denise Gough have boarded the cast of Disney Plus' upcoming "Rogue One" spin-off series. The "Star Wars" series is based on actor Diego Luna's character Rebel agent Cassian Andor, which featured in the franchise's 2017 movie "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story".

O'Reilly, who also starred in the movie, will reprise her character of Mon Mothma, the politician who worked to oppose Empire and helped found the Rebel Alliance. However, the details of Gough's character are not yet known, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The yet-untitled project will also feature Stellan Skarsgard and Kyle Soller in pivotal roles. Tony Gilroy, who co-wrote "Rogue One", is penning the pilot for the series and will also direct multiple episodes. Stephen Schiff is attached as the showrunner and will work alongside Gilroy.

The show, described as a spy thriller, focuses on Andor's life prior to the events of Rogue One in the early days of the Rebellion against the Empire.