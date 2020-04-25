I'm fascinated by the world of wrestling: Chris Hemsworth on Hulk Hogan biopic

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth says he is excited to play veteran WWE wrestler Hulk Hogan in the biopic, which is currently in the writing stage. The Netflix film is set to be directed by "Joker" helmer Todd Phillips and the Australian actor has teased that the makers are planning to show a never-seen-before side of the wrestling industry. "I know it's being written now and worked on. I know very little about that. It's sort of in the process now. "I'm just fascinated by that world, and I think they're pretty keen to show a side of the world that people haven't seen before. I'm as intrigued as you are," Hemsworth told ScreenRant.

The project was announced last year, with "8 Mile" scribe Scott Silver and John Pollono attached to pen the script. The film is expected to look into Hogan's rise from the Florida wrestling circuit to becoming the face of the World Wrestling Federation in the 1980s where he squared off with villain Andre the Giant. The movie, however, will not delve into the legal battle between Hogan; Gawker Media, and its founder, Nick Denton, over a sex tape that the online media company published featuring the former WWE star.

The project will be produced by Michael Sugar through his Sugar23's first-look Netflix deal along with Joint Efforts' Phillips and Bradley Cooper, Eric Bischoff, and Hemsworth. Hogan will also serve as executive producer along with Sugar23's Ashley Zalta. Steve Desmond and Michael Sherman will serve as co-producers.