Left Menu
Development News Edition

Salman Khan extends Ramzan wishes, advises fans to stay home during lockdown

Superstar Salman Khan on Saturday extended wishes to the people as the holy month of Ramzan commenced today.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 20:07 IST
Salman Khan extends Ramzan wishes, advises fans to stay home during lockdown
Actor Salman Khan (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Superstar Salman Khan on Saturday extended wishes to the people as the holy month of Ramzan commenced today. The 'Bharat' star took to Twitter and while he wished people on the auspicious occasion, he also advised them to stay at home and wrote: "Ramadan Mubarak to all... Stay home stay safe!"

The 54-year-old actor also condemned the stone-pelting incidents that occurred with the health officials amid the coronavirus outbreak. Earlier, Salman shared a video in which he put out a sharp message to the "jokers" who were flouting government-imposed guidelines and venturing out during the ongoing lockdown, putting at risk countless lives to the deadly coronavirus.

In a 10-minute hard-hitting video shared on Instagram he pointed out that doctors, nurses and policemen are putting in long hours to curb the spread of coronavirus and urged people to respect their work and stay inside. He questioned in his video: "Doctors and nurses are working to save your lives and what do you do? You started pelting stones at them? Those who have been diagnosed with coronavirus, are running away from the hospitals. Where are you running? Towards life or death?"

The 'Dabangg 2' star appreciated the efforts by the frontline warriors and said: "The virus that started in China is over in China now, but because of a few jokers, the whole of India will sit at home for a long time." The 'Tiger Zinda Hai' star said that he was aware of many people who wouldn't come out of their homes earlier but have started doing so since they've been asked to not go out.

"You are putting everyone's lives at risk," the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor said. Salman concluded by urging the people to respect the work of the doctors, nurses, police personnel and those who work in banks, take care to ensure that the disease does not spread further and pray that it does not come to a situation where the military has to be called in to stop people from doing the wrong thing. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Fnatic reach grand final of BTS SE Asia event

Fnatic swept TNC Predator on Saturday to reach the grand final of the BTS Pro Series Southeast Asia playoffs. Fnatic won the first map in just under 40 minutes and took the second in 34 minutes, dropping TNC Predator into Sundays best-of-th...

Decision on Amarnath yatra after periodic review of COVID-19 situation: J-K LG Murmu

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu on Saturday said the upcoming Amarnath yatra was subject to a periodic review of the COVID-19 situation as comprehensive planning and execution are involved in the conduct of the annual pilgrimage. Th...

CPI(M) demands withdrawal of two new sections in ordinance for heathcare workers

The CPIM on Saturday demanded that two new sections in the newly promulgated ordinance to provide protection to health workers should be withdrawn as they went against the principle of common law. The Centre, on Wednesday, promulgated an or...

Shops reopen in several Chhattisgarh districts

Shops selling agriculture-related goods, building materials and automobile parts among other things opened on Saturday in many districts of Chhattisgarh except those located in COVID-19 containment zones and inside shopping complexes, offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020