U.S. Boosts Aid to Cuba Amid Oil Tensions

The United States has pledged an additional $6 million in humanitarian aid to Cuba, bringing the total to $9 million since Hurricane Melissa. Despite Cuba's grievances over oil supply restrictions, aid is being coordinated through the Catholic Church. Cuba blames U.S. embargoes for economic hardships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2026 06:49 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 06:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States announced an additional $6 million in humanitarian aid to Cuba on Thursday, aiming to alleviate hardships from both natural disasters and ongoing economic challenges. This brings the total aid from the U.S. to $9 million since Hurricane Melissa hit in October, revealed Jeremy Lewin, a top State Department aid official.

Amid increasing oil supply restrictions imposed by the U.S., this aid is being distributed through the Catholic Church without interference from Cuba's communist party, according to Lewin. In response, Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio criticized the move as hypocritical, noting the economic restrictions hurt millions.

Following U.S. decisions to halt Venezuelan oil shipments to Cuba, President Miguel Diaz-Canel announced measures to manage fuel shortages. Despite these constraints, U.S. officials argue that the Cuban government's inefficiencies aggravate the humanitarian crisis, while long-standing embargoes continue to be a point of contention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

