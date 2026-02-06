Uber Ordered to Pay $8.5 Million in Landmark Sexual Assault Case

In Phoenix, a federal jury handed down a pivotal verdict on Thursday, mandating Uber to pay $8.5 million to Jaylynn Dean, who alleged she was sexually assaulted by one of the company's drivers. This marks the first of over 3,000 similar lawsuits, which have been centralized in U.S. federal court, to reach a resolution.

The jury determined that the driver acted as an agent of Uber, thereby holding the company accountable for the incident. Although the jury refrained from awarding punitive damages, the compensatory damages set a financial benchmark that could influence future litigation against the ride-hailing giant. Uber's shares dipped in response to the news, alongside those of its rival Lyft.

Dean's legal counsel sees the verdict as a strong statement for thousands of other assault survivors. Despite Uber's intent to appeal, arguing their safety systems are substantial, the case fuels ongoing discussions about the company's responsibility for driver conduct. Future changes in Uber's background checks are anticipated as a result of the trial.

