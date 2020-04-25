Miley Cyrus fights coronavirus with fashion in Gucci face mask

American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus is staying safe without sacrificing style during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Page Six, the 27-year-old singer stepped out with boyfriend Cody Simpson for a coffee date in Los Angeles on Thursday (local time), covering her nose and mouth in a black face mask adorned with Gucci's iconic double-G logo.

She paired the high-fashion item with rugged black boots from the brand, along with a T-shirt and camouflage pants. On the other hand, Simpson went the simpler route in a standard-issue blue surgical mask, plus a tee and dark jeans.

Cyrus and Simpson are quarantining together during the COVID-19 crisis and sharing frequent updates with their fans via social media handles. The 'Slide Away' singer recently gave Simpson a haircut as well as a glam makeover, and the two even delivered tacos to a local hospital to thank its hardworking staff. (ANI)