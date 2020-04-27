Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mickey Rourke-starrer 'Warhunt' wraps shooting during COVID-19 crisis

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-04-2020 10:32 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 10:03 IST
Mickey Rourke-starrer 'Warhunt' wraps shooting during COVID-19 crisis
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The shooting of World War II fantasy horror movie "Warhunt", featuring Hollywood star Mickey Rourke, is complete after the film continued the shooting during the coronavirus crisis. According to Variety, the team, which shot in the Latvian capital of Riga, was allowed to continue working by adhering to government guidelines. These included having to don face masks and gloves, having their temperature taken twice a day, social distancing, and disinfecting equipment.

"I came to Riga to work and this thing (COVID-19) was so out of control, but everyone was so great," Rourke said. Director of the film Mauro Borrelli said it was a "surreal" experience in the beginning.

"... but the cast and crew quickly adjusted to the masks and other precautions, so we ended up even more focused and efficient," Borrelli added. Yu-Fai Suen, one of the producers, said Rourke's dates had to be adjusted. "We had to rearrange the schedule for Mickey Rourke as the country was closing its borders, and luckily he agreed to fly early to beat the closure, and we rescheduled his shoot days to accommodate this change," Suen said.

The producer said there were additional procedures on set, which quickly became the norm. "For makeup, each actor had a dedicated kit so makeup artists used only the same brushes, makeup, etc. on the same actor. All makeup artists, of course, wore face masks when applying makeup," he said.

Suen added that he has been granted permission by the Latvian government to shoot further film and television productions under the same guidelines. "Warhunt" follows an elite squad of American soldiers on a secret mission during World War II. Trapped behind enemy lines in Germany's the Black Forest, the men are confronted by a coven of witches.

The film also stars Robert Knepper and Jackson Rathbone.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Have considered coming out of retirement: Arjen Robben

Former Bayern Munich star Arjen Robben revealed that he has considered coming out of retirement from professional football. Robben bid adieu to his illustrious career, that took him from Groningen to PSV, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Mun...

Justin Bieber shares adorable 'My Family' picture

Giving out some major relationship goals, singer Justin Bieber on Monday shared an adorable picture, featuring two of his dear ones, whom he calls his family. The 26-year-old singer hopped on to Instagram and shared a monochrome picture of ...

U.S. Treasury currency report on trade partners delayed, Taiwan c.bank sources say

The U.S. Treasurys latest semi-annual report on trade practices of its major trading partners which was due this month has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, two sources with direct knowledge at Taiwans central bank told Reuters....

Rangers' Gallo grabs playoff spot in MLB The Show

The Texas Rangers Joey Gallo continued to show his dominance in the MLB The Show Players League, going 4-0 on Sunday to clinch a playoff spot and move back atop the standings with a 23-4 record. Gallo moved ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays Blake...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020