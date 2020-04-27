Mickey Rourke-starrer 'Warhunt' wraps shooting during COVID-19 crisis

The shooting of World War II fantasy horror movie "Warhunt", featuring Hollywood star Mickey Rourke, is complete after the film continued the shooting during the coronavirus crisis. According to Variety, the team, which shot in the Latvian capital of Riga, was allowed to continue working by adhering to government guidelines. These included having to don face masks and gloves, having their temperature taken twice a day, social distancing, and disinfecting equipment.

"I came to Riga to work and this thing (COVID-19) was so out of control, but everyone was so great," Rourke said. Director of the film Mauro Borrelli said it was a "surreal" experience in the beginning.

"... but the cast and crew quickly adjusted to the masks and other precautions, so we ended up even more focused and efficient," Borrelli added. Yu-Fai Suen, one of the producers, said Rourke's dates had to be adjusted. "We had to rearrange the schedule for Mickey Rourke as the country was closing its borders, and luckily he agreed to fly early to beat the closure, and we rescheduled his shoot days to accommodate this change," Suen said.

The producer said there were additional procedures on set, which quickly became the norm. "For makeup, each actor had a dedicated kit so makeup artists used only the same brushes, makeup, etc. on the same actor. All makeup artists, of course, wore face masks when applying makeup," he said.

Suen added that he has been granted permission by the Latvian government to shoot further film and television productions under the same guidelines. "Warhunt" follows an elite squad of American soldiers on a secret mission during World War II. Trapped behind enemy lines in Germany's the Black Forest, the men are confronted by a coven of witches.

The film also stars Robert Knepper and Jackson Rathbone.