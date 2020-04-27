Left Menu
'Warhunt', featuring Mickey Rourke wraps shooting during coronavirus crisis

Updated: 27-04-2020 18:39 IST
'Warhunt', featuring Mickey Rourke wraps shooting during coronavirus crisis
The shooting of World War II fantasy horror movie 'Warhunt', featuring Hollywood star Mickey Rourke, is complete after the film continued the shooting during the coronavirus crisis.

The team, which shot in the Latvian capital of Riga, was allowed to continue working by adhering to government guidelines.

These included having to don face masks and gloves, having their temperature taken twice a day, social distancing, and disinfecting equipment.

Mickey Rourke said, "I came to Riga to work and this thing (COVID-19) was so out of control, but everyone was so great".

Director of the film Mauro Borrelli said it was a "surreal" experience in the beginning but the cast and crew quickly adjusted to the masks and other precautions, so we ended up even more focused and efficient".

Producer of 'Warhunt', Yu-Fai Suen said, "Rourke's dates had to be adjusted. We had to rearrange the schedule for Mickey Rourke as the country was closing its borders, and luckily he agreed to fly early to beat the closure, and we rescheduled his shoot days to accommodate this change."

'Warhunt' follows an elite squad of American soldiers on a secret mission during World War II. Trapped behind enemy lines in Germany's 'Black Forest', the men are confronted by a coven of witches. The film also stars Robert Knepper and Jackson Rathbone.

