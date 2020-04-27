Corona lockdown and Bollywood: Deepika Padukone's video call with besties sets friendship goals

Left Menu
As India remains under lockdown to contain coronavirus, Bollywood celebrities including actor Deepika Padukone are relying on group video calls to catch up with their near and dear ones.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 19:01 IST
Actor Deepika Padukone talking to her best friends over group video call (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As India remains under lockdown to contain coronavirus, Bollywood celebrities including actor Deepika Padukone are relying on group video calls to catch up with their near and dear ones. The Bollywood's dimple queen on Monday set rather perfect friendship goals while practicing social distancing as she spent some quality time with her childhood frends Divya Narayan and Sneha Ramchander on group video call.

The 34-year-old actor, who is quite active on social media, shared on Instagram a three-window jolly screenshot of the video interaction session between the childhood buddies. In the image, all three childhood friends are seen beaming with joy while speaking to each other over the video call.

Keeping the caption of the picture simple yet striking, Deepika inserted a heart emoji along with a hashtag that said "forever" marking her strong bond with her two friends. Earlier this month, superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan was also seen speaking to her best friends several times during the lockdown. (ANI)

