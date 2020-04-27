'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' to stream on Disney Plus from May 4

Fans of sci-fi franchise 'Star Wars' have a reason to rejoice as 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' is all set to debut on Disney Plus on the 'Star Wars Day' which is on May 4. According to Variety, the last installment of the space-opera franchise is hitting the online video streaming platform two months before its scheduled streaming date.

The 'Star Wars Day' is colloquially famous among the fans of the series and it is observed on May 4. As 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' joins the platform, viewers will be able to stream all the nine installments of the franchise at Disney Plus.

The flick will be available for global viewers on the platform from May 4 and will stream in the Netherlands from May 5 as the country observes a Remembrance Day holiday, Variety's report stated. The latest 'Star Wars' film features actors like Oscar Isaac, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, and others.

Helmed by JJ Abrams, the film was released across the globe on December 20 and minted over USD one million but still trailed its previous installments. (ANI)