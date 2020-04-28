20 film festivals, including Mumbai Film Festival, come together for 'We Are One' online film fest

World's top 20 film festivals including Cannes and the Mumbai Film Festival have joined hands for a 10-day-long digital film event 'We Are One: A Global Film Festival' to stream on YouTube to treat cinema lovers across the globe. The online film event is being organised and produced by New York's Tribeca Enterprises and will stream on YouTube from May 29 to June 7.

Mumbai Film Festival on Monday took to Twitter to express its excitement for being a part of the global film festival. "We are so honoured to join festivals around the world to launch We Are One: A Global Film Festival in support of helping those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The free 10-day digital festival on @YouTube begins May 29th," Mumbai Film Festival informed on its official Twitter handle.

According to Variety, other film festivals that are a part of the global event are Toronto International Film Festival, Jerusalem Film Festival, Sydney Film Festival, Berlin International Film Festival, Marrakech International Film Festival, Annecy International Animation Film Festival, BFI London Film Festival, Guadalajara International Film Festival, and Karlovy Vary International Film Festival. International festivals like San Sebastian International Film Festival, International Film Festival & Awards Macao, Sarajevo Film Festival, New York Film Festival, Tokyo Film Festival, Locarno Film Festival, Melbourne Film Festival, Sundance Film Festival, and Venice Film Festival are also a part of the event.

Just like other regular film festivals, the online version will have documentaries, feature films, panel discussions, and other necessary film-related events. The 10-day-long festival will also be free of advertisements, reported Variety. The organisers of the film festival will also be raising funds through the virtual event, as viewers will be asked to make donations which will benefit the World Health Organisation (WHO) for their fight against COVID-19.

This comes after coronavirus outbreak led to the calling off of all major film festivals including Cannes, Melbourne, Sydney, Tribeca, and others. (ANI)