Idris Elba-starrer 'Turn Up Charlie' axed at Netflix

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-04-2020 10:14 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 10:08 IST
Idris Elba (File photo) Image Credit: Facebook (@IdrisElba)

Netflix comedy series "Turn Up Charlie", starring Idris Elba, will not return for a second season, the streamer has announced. The show, which debuted in March last year, received average reviews.

The story follows Charlie (Elba), a struggling DJ and eternal bachelor, who is given a final chance at success when he reluctantly becomes a manny to his famous best friend's problem child. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix said in a statement that the platform was grateful to Elba, who co-created the show with TV producer Gary Reich, for his dedication.

"'Turn Up Charlie will not return for a second season. We're especially grateful to star and executive producer Idris Elba, who turned his passion for DJing into a witty, heart-warming comedy series. "We're also thankful to executive producers Gary Reich and Tristram Shapeero and co-executive producers Martin Joyce and Ana Garanito, along with the dedicated cast and crew, for bringing this story to life on Netflix. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Idris on future projects," the streamer said. Apart from acting, Elba is also an accomplished DJ and has performed at festivals such as Snowbombing, Glastonbury, Creamfields, and Elrow London.

