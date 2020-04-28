Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lata Mangeshkar thanks Vikas Khanna for donating 1,000 PPE kits to her family hospital

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2020 14:47 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 14:47 IST
Lata Mangeshkar thanks Vikas Khanna for donating 1,000 PPE kits to her family hospital

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has thanked celebrity chef Vikas Khanna for donating 1,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune. The hospital was founded in 2001 in the memory of Mangeshkar's father, renowned Marathi theatre actor and musician Deenanath Mangeshkar.

The 90-year-old singer took to Twitter and said she was humbled by Khanna's gesture. "Michelin Star Chef Shri @TheVikasKhanna has donated 1000 PPE kits to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital. The Mangeshkar family, along with the entire family of the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, are thankful to him," the 90-year-old singer wrote on Monday.

Responding to her Tweet, Khanna said, "Dearest @mangeshkarlata you inspire us all. Heart. Life. All for you." India is currently under lockdown with around 1.3 billion people asked to stay home in view of the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected over 29,000 people and claimed 934 lives..

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

AIFF's video fitness campaign receives huge response

The All India Football Federations video campaign to promote fitness among fans during the coronavirus-forced nationwide lockdown has received a huge response with more than four lakh views in less than four weeks. The campaign FitWithIndia...

E-education no child's play, teachers putting tremendous efforts in online classes, says HC

Providing e-education is no-childs play and efforts made by a teacher giving online classes are more than those required in the physical classroom, the Delhi High Court has observed while refusing to direct private schools not to charge tui...

BJP MLA alleges lapses at hospital in Aligarh, says facility COVID-19 'hub'

The Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital here is not informing authorities about novel coronavirus patients in time and has become a hub for COVID-19, a Uttar Pradesh BJP lawmaker alleged on Tuesday, seeking an inquiry from the st...

Coronavirus: Tripura sets up mobile van for COVID-19 testing

Taking a cue from Kerala, the Agartala Municipal Corporation AMC Smart City Project has built a mobile COVID-19 testing van in which swab samples are collected by medical experts from inside a glass encasement minimising their risk of expos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020