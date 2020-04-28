Left Menu
Development News Edition

Timothee Chalamet confirms singlehood after rumours of breakup with Lily-Rose Depp

Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet is once again a single man.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-04-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 16:05 IST
Timothee Chalamet confirms singlehood after rumours of breakup with Lily-Rose Depp
Timothee Chalamet (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet is once again a single man. According to E!News, the 24-year-old actor and Lily-Rose Depp have gone their separate ways after dating for over a year. The news of their split made headlines after the 'The Little Women' star was described as "currently single" in an interview with Vogue.

The in-depth discussion with the actor was focused on his career rather than his personal life, so there's no indication why he and Lily are no longer dating. Though, recently, the 'Call Me By Your Name' star moved to London to star alongside Dame Eileen Atkins in the play '4,000 Miles'. So perhaps distance and busy schedules played a factor in their split.

Their romance first blossomed back in October 2018, shortly after they worked together on the set of the Netflix film 'The King.' The duo was frequently spotted walking around New York City, where Timothee grew up. The pair, though were known to show some pretty hot and heavy PDA, never walked the red carpet together. They chose to appear at movie premieres and other events separately, giving them the chance to truly show off their fashionable designer ensembles. (ANI)

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Genoa viaduct rises from tragedy, defying coronavirus curbs

Workers in face masks laid the final section of a new viaduct in Genoa on Tuesday, as Italys prime minister paid tribute to the 43 people killed when the road bridge it is replacing collapsed less than two years ago.While the countrys sever...

Tusk urges Poles to shun May presidential vote out of "decency"

Polish voters should boycott a presidential election set for May 10 out of basic human decency because of the new coronavirus pandemic, Donald Tusk, leader of the centre-right European Peoples Party and a former prime minister, said on Tues...

'AT NEWSALERT-VIRUS-CRPF A 55-year-old CRPF personnel dies in Delhi due to COVID-19 infection: '

A 55-year-old CRPF personnel dies in Delhi due to COVID-19 Officials....

DR Congo locks down mining city and Zambia border town

Democratic Republic of Congo imposed a 24-hour lockdown on the mining hub of Lubumbashi on Tuesday and was set to shut down Kasumbalesa, a border town on an copper export route, as authorities traced the contacts of a COVID-19 patient. Jacq...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020