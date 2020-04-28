Timothee Chalamet confirms singlehood after rumours of breakup with Lily-Rose Depp

Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet is once again a single man. According to E!News, the 24-year-old actor and Lily-Rose Depp have gone their separate ways after dating for over a year. The news of their split made headlines after the 'The Little Women' star was described as "currently single" in an interview with Vogue.

The in-depth discussion with the actor was focused on his career rather than his personal life, so there's no indication why he and Lily are no longer dating. Though, recently, the 'Call Me By Your Name' star moved to London to star alongside Dame Eileen Atkins in the play '4,000 Miles'. So perhaps distance and busy schedules played a factor in their split.

Their romance first blossomed back in October 2018, shortly after they worked together on the set of the Netflix film 'The King.' The duo was frequently spotted walking around New York City, where Timothee grew up. The pair, though were known to show some pretty hot and heavy PDA, never walked the red carpet together. They chose to appear at movie premieres and other events separately, giving them the chance to truly show off their fashionable designer ensembles. (ANI)