Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golden Globes updates film eligibility rules due to coronavirus

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-04-2020 11:19 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 11:14 IST
Golden Globes updates film eligibility rules due to coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization which conducts Golden Globes, is making more changes to its eligibility rules for the forthcoming awards in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The HFPA implemented new rules last month that is in effect until April 30. However, the HFPA announced on Tuesday morning that the date has been extended indefinitely because of theatre closures due to the global health crisis, reported Variety.

"The HFPA will continue to assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on motion picture distribution and exhibition and may make other temporary variations to those rules as it considers appropriate in the future," the organization said in a statement. The organization has suspended the rule that a film had to be screened for HFPA members at a third-party facility in the greater Los Angeles area.

According to new guidelines, distributors must contact the HFPA to arrange a screening date on the official HFPA calendar that meets the timing requirements of the awards eligibility rules. Distributors must provide all HFPA members with a screening link or a DVD copy of the film on the date the screening is scheduled so that members may view it at home adhering to the social distancing guidelines. The rules for a film's release have also been changed. Instead of only considering a movie that was released in theatres or made available on pay-per-view cable or pay-per-view digital delivery in the greater Los Angeles area for a minimum seven days before December 31, the HFPA will now consider titles that had a theatrical release planned to begin in Los Angeles starting March 15, with no cut-off date.

Following HFPA's suit, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences also announced changes to its eligibility rules to allow only films streamed online for the forthcoming Oscars in the wake of the industry-wide shutdown caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

The 100 Season 7 to get a trailer soon, main cast revealed for last season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

3 killed in Rishkhor area, Kabul suicide attack

At least three civilians were killed and eight others sustained injuries in a suicide attack close to the gate of the special operations unit in Kabul city on Wednesday morning, the Afghan Commandos Special Unit said. The attack took place ...

CBSE exams should be canceled; Students to be promoted on internal assessment basis: Sisodia

CBSE exams should be canceled students of class 10th and 12th should be promoted on the basis of internal exams and assessment. The syllabus for next year should be curtailed by 30 percent.Related exams like those of JEE should also be hel...

Scientists use AI to crack novel coronavirus genome signature

Scientists, including one of Indian origin, have used artificial intelligence AI to identify an underlying genomic signature for 29 different DNA sequences of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, providing an important tool for vacci...

Cong accuses govt of weakening banking architecture

The Congress on Wednesday attacked the government over the issue of bad loans, accusing it of weakening the entire banking architecture fiscally and imprudently in the name of cleaning the system. The party was responding to Finance Ministe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020