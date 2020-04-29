Nawazuddin Siddiqui bids 'Alvida' to his early mentor Irrfan Khan

Left Menu
As Bollywood's trailblazer Irrfan Khan breathed his last on Wednesday, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui remembered the times he worked in a film directed by the late actor.

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at 53 (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As Bollywood's trailblazer Irrfan Khan breathed his last on Wednesday, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui remembered the times he worked in a film directed by the late actor. The 'Sacred Games' actor took to Twitter to condole the demise of the departed actor who once mentored him in the film 'Alvida.'

"In d year 2000 a film directed by #IrrfanKhan named ALVIDA starred me & I ws lucky 2 hv my mentor as my co-star in many films," tweeted Siddiqui. The 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor further indicated towards the void that Irrfan Khan left behind in the Bollywood industry.

"No 1 wil evr b able 2 fill his space in d entire world of cinema. Never thot in d worst of my dreams, dat wil hv 2 say "ALVIDA" so soon RIP #IrrfanKhan," his tweet further read. Siddiqui and Khan worked in several Bollywood films together including 'The Lunchbox' which is one of the most critically acclaimed films of Irrfan's career.

The last rites of the Padma Shri award winner were performed at the Versova cemetery earlier today. The internationally renowned actor passed away at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on Wednesday while battling rare cancer. He was 53. Irrfan was last seen on screen in 'Angrezi Medium'. He was not a part of the film's promotions owing to his ill health.

With critically acclaimed films like 'Life of Pi,' 'Hindi Medium,' 'Maqbool' and 'Paan Singh Tomar' to his credit, Irrfan was regarded as one of the finest actors in Hindi cinema. (ANI)

