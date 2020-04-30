'Gone too soon my friend': Preity Zinta expresses grief over Irrfan Khan's demise

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta on Thursday extended deepest condolences over the demise of ace actor Irrfan Khan. The 45-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a solo picture of Khan as she remembered her late friend.

Taking to the captions, she wrote: "So Sad to hear of the untimely death of Irrfan Khan, one of India's most talented & versatile actor. Gone too soon, my friend. You will be missed." The 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' actor also extended her heartfelt condolences to his family.

"May God give them strength during this difficult time. R.I.P #Irrfankhan #ripirrfankhan #Legend," she wrapped up the post. The internationally renowned actor passed away at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on Wednesday while battling a rare cancer. He was 53.

Irrfan was last seen on screen in 'Angrezi Medium'. He was not a part of the film's promotions owing to his ill health. With critically acclaimed films like 'The Lunchbox' and 'Paan Singh Tomar' to his credit, Irrfan was regarded as one of the finest actors in Hindi cinema. (ANI)