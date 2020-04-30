Left Menu
Development News Edition

I owe him my career: Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil on Irrfan Khan

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-04-2020 13:57 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 13:53 IST
I owe him my career: Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil on Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan Image Credit: ANI

Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil says though he never met Irrfan Khan in his life, the actor was one of the reasons why he joined cinema. The National Award-winning actor released a statement in the wake of Irrfan's death from a rare form of cancer on Wednesday.

Faasil recalled that when he was a student in America, he came across Irrfan's 2006 film "Yun Hota To Kya Hota". "The first thing I noticed was that the film was directed by Naseerudin Shah...That night, a few minutes into the film, when the character Salim Rajabali came on screen, I turned to Nikunj (his friend) and asked 'who is this guy?'.

"I mean, there are actors who are intense, who are stylish and who are charming. In all honesty, this was the first time I ever saw an actor who was ORIGINAL on screen. And his name was IRRFAN KHAN," Faasil said in the statement. The actor said he became an even bigger fan of Irrfan after watching his performance in Mira Nair's "The Namesake".

"Irfan Khan's growth was a popular song. Everyone was singing it and feeling it. I kept watching his films. I used to get carried away so much that most of the time I lost narratives of the films. "Or it was more like I didn't care about the narrative as long as he was performing. He made acting look so easy and I was fooled," Faasil added. He said Irrfan was one of the reasons why he decided to drop out of engineering and become an actor.

"I have been acting or trying to for the last 10 years. I have never met Irrfan Khan. For that matter, I haven't even seen him. But I was fortunate enough to have collaborated with actors and filmmakers who have worked with him. The first thing I spoke to Mr. Vishal Bharadwaj when I met him was about 'Maqbool'," Faasil said. The actor, however, has a deep regret of never being able to meet the prolific actor, even when Irrfan shot for his 2018 movie "Karwaan" in Kerala.

"Even when my dear friend Dulquer was shooting with Irrfan in our home town couldn't meet him as I was going through a hectic schedule myself. I had no reason to believe why I had to rush. Today, I regret not shaking hands with-him. I should have just gone to Bombay and met him," Faasil said. The actor said the country has lost an "impeccable artiste" with Irrfan's demise and he has left a deep vacuum in the cinema community.

"We just didn't have enough of him. Today, when my wife barged into the room and broke the news to me, I will be lying if I say I was shocked because I continued doing what I was doing. "The entire day went by today and I could not stop thinking about him. I feel obliged to him. I feel like I owe my career to him. I don't think I would have ever come this far if I had not picked up that DVD and watched an actor who changed my life," Faasil concluded his statement.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown: 57 migrants on way to hometowns on bicycles booked

A case has been registered against 57 migrants labourers who set off for their hometowns hundreds of kilometres away on bicycles from Navi Mumbai, in violation of the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, a police official sai...

Covid-19 lockdown a blow to Uttarakhand's tourism industry

The coronavirus pandemic has been terrible for several businesses, but tourism is among the most affected sectors. Tourism in Uttarakhand has been dealt a blow with scores of people working for this sector are now facing the brunt as there ...

Strongly oppose Guv's decision to give charge of Bodoland Territorial Area districts to Principal Secretary of Assam: Bodoland People's Front

Bodoland Peoples Front BPF President Hagrama Mohilary on Thursday said he strongly opposed the decision of the Governor giving charge of Bodoland Territorial Area districts to the Principal Secretary of Assam. A petition has also been filed...

Death of Indian industrialist in UAE a case of suicide, confirms police

The death of a Dubai-based Indian industrialist, who died after falling from a high-rise building last week, was a case of suicide over financial problems, police confirmed after an investigation, according to a media report. Joy Arakkal, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020