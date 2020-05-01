'He must have gone with a gentle smile', Big B pens heartfelt note for late Rishi Kapoor

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday dedicated his latest blog post to his late long-time friend and co-star, Rishi Kapoor. It was the veteran actor who announced the news of the demise of his '102 Not Out' co-star

In memory of the late icon, Big-B dedicated his latest blog post to him and shared a few lines from the post on Instagram late on Thursday. The 77-year-old actor, alongside the note, shared an illustrational picture of Kapoor playing 'Dafli'. The picture is a reference to the late icon's famous song 'Dafli Wale Dafli Baja' from the film 'Sargam.'

Sharing a few lines from his blog post as the caption, Bachchan wrote: "in Memoriam ...I had seen him at his home Deonar Cottage, Chembur, a young energetic, bubbly, mischief in his eyes Chintu, on those rare moments when I was privileged to have been invited to an evening at Raj ji's house .." He recalled about the 'confident and determined' walk Kapoor had, which Bachchan never found in anyone else.

"When he spoke his lines, you believed every word of it .. there was never an alternative .. its genuineness was beyond question ..," the lines further read. He also wrote about how the late star during the time of his diagnosis and treatment would take it lightly and say: 'see you soon, just a routine visit to the hospital .. I'll be back shortly '

As he wrapped the post, Bachchan also revealed why he 'never' visited him in hospital. "I never wanted to see distress on his smiling cherubic face...But I am certain .. when he went, he must have gone with a gentle smile ...," he concluded the post.

The two stalwarts had shared screen space several times, giving many blockbusters to Indian cinema like the iconic 'Amar Akbar Anthony'. Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor was 67. (ANI)